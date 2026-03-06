Castletown Commissioners is introducing new coach parking spaces in the town to accomodate cruise ship visitors.
The local authority currently has four permanent coach spaces. However, four new spaces are set to take the total number of spaces to eight.
They will all be located in Farrants Way in the centre of the town - with the aim for the spaces to make the town ‘successful’ and support town traders.
Authority chair Tony Brown says a number of off-island operators had raised concerns to the board about the lack of space during busy times.
‘We're very conscious that some of the off-island coach drivers have been concerned that, when they get to Castletown, there's not enough spaces for them,’ Mr Brown commented.
‘So after reviewing it all, we've been able to identify the potential for up to eight spaces, up from four, with one of those spaces being available for a mini coach.’
The commissioners hope the new additions, which also include using the layby outside the town hall during peak season, will make a ‘big difference’.
Mr Brown added: ‘We've passed the information on to the government department who deals with the cruise ships and people coming in, so hopefully the message gets through.
‘The board believes it's critically important for the town to be successful, and whether people like it or not, we have to have ease of access to the town, whether it be by car, coach or bus.
‘Anything we can do to attract people into the town to use the businesses and the services is great, and that's what we're trying to do.
‘It's going to take time for us to move forward on these things, but the first phase was critical. We wanted to get these coach spaces in place before we get to Easter, and that's what we've done.’
