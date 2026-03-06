Fire crews were called to three separate incidents across the island on Friday afternoon, including a small fire in a mobile classroom and the rescue of a trapped bird.
At approximately 2.50pm, firefighters from Ramsey attended a school following reports of a fire in a mobile classroom.
On arrival, crews wearing breathing apparatus discovered a small fire involving a wall heater, believed to have been caused by a lanyard being placed on top of the heater.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and made the area safe.
Later this afternoon, at around 3.15pm, crews from Laxey were mobilised to a property to follow up on a fire that had already been extinguished by contractors on site.
It was determined that the fire had started after sunlight reflected off a mirror and ignited a small area of carpet.
Although the flames were quickly put out, smoke had spread throughout the property, and firefighters used a battery-powered positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fan to clear the smoke.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service commented: ‘Mirrors and other reflective surfaces can concentrate sunlight and generate significant heat.
‘We remind the public to take care when positioning mirrors or glass objects, particularly during bright weather, and to keep them away from combustible materials such as curtains, carpets and furnishings.’
During the third call-out, crews from Douglas attended Drumgold Street to assist representatives from Manx Wild Bird Aid with the rescue of a bird that had become trapped and suspended in wire.
Firefighters used a nine-metre ladder to safely retrieve the bird.