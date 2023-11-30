Some fresh bread deliveries planned for today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) are set to be affected after freight bound for the Isle of Man had to be left in the UK.
Other 'perishables' which were due to be shipped to the island are also currently languishing in Lancashire.
The situation was brought to light by fuel and grocery supplier Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) who apologised to customers, saying the problem was caused by factors out of its control.
The firm said it is now forced to carry 'a buffer of stock' due to ongoing shipping issues.
A statement issued online by EVF this morning reads: 'Once again Heysham port appears to be well stocked, as freight including fresh bread, and perishables, were left in Heysham.
'This will impact todays fresh bread deliveries to any customers we supply, we have requested Coulstons contact you directly.
'This will also have in impact on tomorrow’s deliveries due to a potential double order arriving.
'We apologise for any inconvenience caused and once again, this is out with our control.'
And while the EVF didn't name the Isle of Man Steam Packet specifically in its statement, the ferry firm has since apologised and issued its own response to the situation online.
It read: 'Due to tight timings imposed on the vessel by tidal conditions at Heysham Port, there was limited opportunity to load freight trailers on Thursday’s 02:15 sailing to Douglas.
'Trailers are loaded in priority order as advised by each freight customer, whilst attempting to balance each customers’ needs and relative loads booked on the sailing.
'Due to the additional time required to load, plug-in and inspect refrigerated trailers, given the time available a decision was made to load as many refrigerated trailers as possible and back fill with additional non-refrigerated trailers.
'Given there was only an hour to load freight, Peel Ports’ dockers did a great job to get 21 trailers on board.
'The Company takes its responsibility as the Island’s lifeline very seriously and works hard with its partners to try and deliver the maximum amount of freight in the shortest time possible.
'Today’s 14:15 is carrying the remaining trailers from the Port.'