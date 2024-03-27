It comes months after the supermarket giant struck a deal with Shoprite to buy all of its island stores.
The Little Switzerland supermarket, located just off Victoria Road in Douglas, is the second of nine former Shoprite stores to be rebranded as a Tesco.
Shoppers formed a queue outside the building ahead of the opening of the branch at 8am on Wednesday morning.
The new store includes a coffee shop, serving hot drinks and light bites, and is the only Tesco branch in the island to sell clothes.
It also has a designated changing place and a toilet specifically designed for disabled users.
On Tuesday evening, a group of special guests including island dignatries were given an exclusive sneak preview inside the store.
A number of Manx food and drink producers attended the event and offered free samples to guests.
To celebrate the opening, Tesco has donated £1,000 to Wish Upon a Dream – a charity which grants wishes for sick and terminally ill children living in the Isle of Man.
Store director Andy Sanderson said: ‘Opening our first superstore in the island for 25 years is really exciting’.