Tonight (Thursday)
- Alex Cowley at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm-10pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Chris Winchester Band, Oscar’s, Douglas, 5pm-7pm
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Brown Sugar at The George, Castletown around 8pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9.30pm-midnight.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Brace Brace! at The Rovers, Douglas, around 8pm
- Brown Sugar at 1886 Bar, Douglas around 8pm.
- Stiff Bizkit at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at the Railway, Port St Mary, 9.15pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Sidings, Castletown, 6-30pm-9-30pm
- Karaoke with Andy Bridson at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Brown Sugar at Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, around 8pm.
- Katie and the Cadavers, The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9.30pm.
Monday
Clash Vooar at the Whitehouse, Peel, 8pm.
Tuesday
Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.