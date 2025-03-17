Three leading Isle of Man breast cancer charities have cancelled a planned protest outside Tynwald this week following discussions with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
Breast Cancer Now, Manx Breast Cancer Support, and Isle of Man Breast Care had been set to demonstrate on Tuesday morning over concerns regarding the future of breast cancer screening services in the island.
The protest was organised in response to the recently published Mandate to Manx Care, which outlined a series of cost-saving measures for the DHSC for the 2025/26 period.
Among the proposals was a controversial suggestion to extend the interval between routine breast screenings from two years to three—a move that has sparked widespread opposition.
However, after meeting with DHSC officials on Friday, the charities confirmed that they had received assurances and would not proceed with the planned demonstration.
Angie Aire of charity Breast Cancer Now expressed gratitude to supporters, saying: ‘Thank you to everyone who offered to come and protest with us.
‘We are delighted that we have been listened to and have a guarantee that no changes will take place without consultation with the breast cancer charities and stakeholders in the future.’
Manx Breast Cancer Support also confirmed that the charities have been given assurances they will be included in a planned clinical review.
Despite the protest’s cancellation, public opposition to the proposed screening changes remains strong.
A petition against the move has already attracted thousands of signatures, with critics arguing that less frequent screenings would lead to increased late-stage diagnoses, more complex treatments, and a higher risk of lives being lost.
Former Health Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK has been particularly outspoken in his criticism of the Mandate, describing it as ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and warning that it could be ‘the biggest assault on NHS care the island has ever seen.’
Mr Hooper, who has previously accused the Chief Minister of attempting to privatise elements of the health service, warned that the proposed changes would undermine the quality of healthcare in the island.
Despite these concerns, Isle of Man’s Director of Public Health, Dr Matt Tyrer, attempted to reassure the public early last week, insisting that no decision had yet been made regarding changes to breast screening services.
Nevertheless, the charities remain deeply concerned, arguing that even the suggestion of a reduction in screenings is unacceptable.
In a joint statement, the three charities said: ‘These changes must not happen, or we as an island will be facing late diagnosis, longer and more complex treatments, and likely more lives lost.’
Manx Breast Cancer Support has called on Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian to provide a written guarantee that no changes will be made to screening frequency without extensive consultation.
DHSC has now confirmed that Public Health Isle of Man, with input from Manx Care and the DHSC, will conduct a comprehensive review over the next year.
This review will examine the latest available evidence while considering the island’s demographics, healthcare capacity, and needs.
The outcome of the review will ‘inform any future policy decisions’, with the government pledging that no changes will be made without full engagement with the community and key stakeholders.