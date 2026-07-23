Douglas City Council will host its annual Douglas Beach Day on Saturday, July 25, offering a free programme of activities, family entertainment and seaside experiences.
The event will begin at 7.30am with a Wellness Morning, aimed at encouraging people to use the beach as a space for health and wellbeing.
The morning programme will feature a range of activities, including a fitness class with FitNut, yoga led by Daxa, a mindfulness session with Mike Kewley, a Soundology sound bath with Amy, a cold water talk and sea dip, and the opening of the beach sauna.
From 11am, the event will expand to include a wider programme of family-friendly activities designed for all ages.
Visitors will be able to take part in arts and crafts, beach-themed messy play, rock painting, beach games, children's yoga sessions and face painting. Live music from local musicians will also be featured, alongside opportunities to try metal detecting.
A sandcastle competition for younger children will take place during the day, while the beach sauna and ice bath experience will remain available throughout the event. Food and drink outlets will also be on site, offering refreshments for visitors.
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, chair of the Council’s regeneration and community committee, said: ‘Over the last few years, Douglas Beach Day has become a real celebration of our coastline and community, bringing people together to enjoy everything our beach has to offer.
‘This year’s event will once again promote health and wellbeing, encourage families to spend time outdoors and support local organisations, activity providers and musicians.
‘We are pleased to once again offer a free day of activities and entertainment and look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike.’