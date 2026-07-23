Anyone passing the gas sphere site near Douglas Harbour on Thursday afternoon may have noticed an increased emergency service presence.
Emergency vehicles and personnel were at the Isle of Man Energy plant as part of a planned emergency response exercise to test on-site safety procedures.
The exercise began at around 2pm and continued until approximately 3.30pm.
Isle of Man Energy confirmed the operation was a pre-planned training exercise and stressed there was no risk to the public.
The simulated incident was designed to test the site's emergency systems and the way different agencies work together in the event of a major incident.
Such exercises are carried out periodically to ensure emergency plans remain effective and that staff and responding agencies are prepared should a real incident occur.
Members of the public who saw the emergency vehicles gathering around the site were witnessing the planned exercise, with normal operations resuming once it concluded later in the afternoon.