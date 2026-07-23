A community car boot sale held in Sulby has raised £233.80 for the Friends of Robert Owen House charity.
The event, organised by Judy Kelly, took place at Sulby Community Hall on Sunday, with proceeds from admission fees and a raffle totalling £233.80.
The donation was presented by Mrs Kelly to June Young, a founding member of the Friends of Robert Owen House charity.
The organisation supports the Robert Owen House accommodation at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, which provides affordable accommodation for relatives and carers of patients receiving treatment there.
Mrs Kelly thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event, expressing her gratitude to all those who attended, donated raffle prizes or supported the fundraiser.