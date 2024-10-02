The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group has raised roughly £10,000 through a moonlight walk event.
Held at Douglas Promenade on Saturday (September 28), the event saw over 500 participants walk along the length of the promenade and back again while dressed in bright pink colours and fancy dress accessories.
On social media, the group said it raised the money to go towards the Mannin Cancers Macmillan Support Centre at Noble’s Hospital.
A spokesperson from the group said: ‘What a night!
‘It was fantastic to see the enjoyment and togetherness with everyone last night. The moonlight walk has become more than just a walk, it's become a reason to reconnect with what is important in life - everyone plays a part.
‘We want to say a massive thank you to our annual sponsors Crowe Isle of Man and the fantastic St John Ambulance Isle of Man’.