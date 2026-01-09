Isle of Man Samaritans is encouraging people across the island to ‘pop the kettle on’ and have meaningful conversations with friends, family and colleagues as part of its annual Brew Monday campaign.
The awareness day takes place on Monday January 19 and is designed to challenge the idea of ‘Blue Monday’, often described as the most depressing day of the year.
Instead, the charity is promoting the value of human connection and talking openly about feelings, particularly during what can be a difficult month for many people.
The campaign follows new research commissioned by Samaritans which found that almost one in five people never talk about their feelings, while a further fifth only do so once a month.
The charity says that the findings highlight the scale of emotional isolation that still exists and the importance of encouraging open conversation.
Isle of Man Samaritans branch director Deana Douglas said the charity sees first-hand how powerful simply being listened to can be.
‘We answer a call every 10 seconds and know first-hand how a conversation where someone shares how they feel can be life changing,’ she said.
‘Brew Monday is an opportunity for everyone to check in with those we care about. Making time for anyone we might be worried about to have a chat and tell us how they are really feeling.
‘It might seem simple to some or impossible to others, but we know the difference it can make to someone who is struggling. So, let’s pop on those kettles, break out those bourbons and turn small talk into big talk. It might just save someone’s life.’
As part of the campaign, volunteers from Isle of Man Samaritans will be in store at Tesco on Victoria Road in Douglas throughout the day, from 12pm to 6pm.
They will be available to chat with members of the public and answer questions about the charity’s work and how people can access support.
The charity is also urging local businesses to get involved by supporting Brew Monday in the workplace and creating opportunities for staff to talk.
Branch director Aimee Grainger said January could be a particularly challenging time for some employees and that small gestures could make a real difference.
‘We would also like to encourage businesses to support Brew Monday and get behind it to help any of their employees who may find January a difficult month,’ she said. ‘If we can spread the word about Brew Monday, it might just help someone in need.’
Samaritans has produced a range of resources to help people organise Brew Monday get-togethers, including fundraising ideas and conversation starters, which are available on its website.
Anyone who needs support can contact Samaritans free, at any time, by calling 116 123. Emails can be sent to [email protected], and further information is available via the charity’s website.
To find details of other local organisations that provide advice and support, visit www.gov.im/wellbeingsupport.