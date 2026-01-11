A driver from Andreas has been fined £430 for having a vehicle on the road in a dangerous condition.
The court heard that he was driving a Toyota Starlet on Bucks Road in Douglas on July 2.
Officers reported that the car had a low hanging exhaust and an inoperable brake light, so they pulled him over.
The vehicle was seized and taken to the test centre, where faults were found with the lights, exhaust, and tyres.
Keightley, who is 25, said he’d been taking the car to a garage when he was stopped.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with three penalty points and ordered £50 prosecution costs.