A special service was held at St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday to celebrate the work of the RNLI and to mark the annual memorial of its founder, Sir William Hillary.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution was founded on the Isle of Man by Sir William Hillary, who is buried at St George’s Church, where the commemorative service took place.
The event brought together representatives of the RNLI, civic leaders and members of the public to reflect on the charity’s lifesaving work and its Manx origins.
Among those attending were the Bishop of Sodor and Man, Bishop Tricia Hillas, Archdeacon Irene Cowell, the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man Sir John Lorimer, and the Mayor of Douglas.
RNLI crew members attended in uniform, with medals worn by volunteers from different generations. The service included hymns and music associated with the sea and maritime service, with prayers offered for seafarers and for those who set out to sea to save others when lives are in danger.
Music during the service included sea shanties dedicated to the RNLI and its founder, alongside traditional hymns and the Manx National Anthem.
Manx pipers also took part, performing during the ceremony and later accompanying the procession of colours to Sir William Hillary’s grave in the churchyard.
Following the service, attendees gathered at the grave, which is located at the head of the churchyard, where the colours were paraded and further music was played.
Organisers said the annual memorial service remains an important occasion to remember Sir William Hillary’s role in founding the RNLI on the island and to recognise the continuing commitment of lifeboat crews who volunteer to protect those at sea.
The service concluded with the Manx National Anthem.
