A 47-year-old London man has admitted trying to smuggle two kilos of cocaine on the ferry.
James John George Doyle, of Henry Road, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on January 6.
Police seized two packages hidden in a car at the Sea Terminal on December 16.
Doyle pleaded guilty to attempting to produce the class A drug, as well as possessing it with intent to supply.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
The Deputy High Bailiff declined summary court jurisdiction and Doyle was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
He’ll make his first appearance there on January 16.
No bail application was made and Doyle is remanded at the Manx prison.