Brian was always ‘available to help’
Brian Rae at Met Office
Subscribe newsletter
Tributes have been paid to the chairman of various organisations, including the Colby branch of the Royal British Legion.
He has been described as ‘knowledgable, caring and patient’ by his colleague at the meteorological office at Ronaldsway Airport and the commissioners.
Brian, who died at 76, first started at Ronaldsway in 1966, firstly as an assistant scientific officer then as a higher scientific officer, or forecaster, in 1985, before eventually retiring in 2006.
Senior meteorological officer Adrian Cowin said: ‘I had the privilege to work with him in the Met Office from 1983 to 2006 but also in the wider community from about 1990 as a fellow member of Laa Columb Killey, as well as a long period as an Arbory Parish Commissioner.
‘Brian eventually served as a chairman and/or president in the various organisations including the Colby, Isle of Man branch, of the Royal British Legion.
‘I fondly remember his calm, professional and friendly manner with all that met him at work or elsewhere.
‘He was always willing to work hard, be responsible, make decisions and be available to help.
‘Brian carried out his various duties in a kind and considerate way, with a good deal of wisdom and confidence as required, but always recognising and thankful for the contributions and efforts of those around him.
‘He was, otherwise, a fairly modest gentleman with a warm character who gladly engaged with all types of people of all ages and in all types of situations. ‘He extended his skills, abilities and kind manner to help at the Citizens Advice Bureau.’
Adrian described Brian as a ‘proud Manxman’ as he enjoyed the island’s culture and countryside. He added: ‘Brian took pleasure in travelling, walking his dog, working in his garden especially during his happy years in retirement and, although still busy with so many other things, he loved precious time with his family including the grandchildren.
‘In summary, Brian was a much respected colleague, a kind and true gentleman, an inspiring mentor and good friend.
‘He’ll be sorely missed by all of us who knew him. Myself and Met Office colleagues extend our sympathy and thoughts to his wife, Judy, and family at this very sad time.’
Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners also paid tribute to Brian.
They said: ‘A hard working, committed, intelligent, caring and witty man he served our community for so many years in so many ways. He served as a commissioner for Arbory Parish Commissioners, a role which included positions on various boards. His services to Laa Columb Killey and Royal British Legion were more due to ‘passion’ for the causes than a sense of duty.
‘If you bumped into Brian whilst he was out walking the dog, he was always interested in local news and fed back issues he had spotted.
‘Our sincerest condolences are extended to his family and many, many friends and colleagues.’
The funeral will be held at Arbory Parish Church at 12pm on October 21.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |