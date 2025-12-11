Forecasters at Ronaldsway have revealed the official figures from Storm Bram, which brought widespread disruption to the Isle of Man on Tuesday.
The Met Office confirmed that the highest gust recorded at Ronaldsway during the storm reached 64 knots (74mph) between 4pm and 5pm.
Interestingly, that’s after the red weather alert had passed, with it in place from 1pm until 4pm, before a lower amber alert came in for the evening.
This makes it the fourth-highest gust recorded on the island in the last 10 years, and the second-strongest this year after Storm Eowyn, which produced a 70-knot gust.
The highest hourly mean wind speed during Bram was also significant, peaking at 46 knots (53mph) between 3pm and 5pm.
Despite the storm-force gales, temperatures climbed unexpectedly, with the island reaching a maximum of 14°C, the third-highest daily temperature ever recorded in December.
Much of the island was battered by powerful winds and large waves on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a rare red warning for coastal overtopping during the high tide.
Highway Services closed several routes as trees came down, debris washed onto promenades and standing water built up across the road network.
By Wednesday evening, most routes had reopened following extensive cleanup efforts.
Earlier closures included the Mountain Road, Mullinaragher in St Mark’s, Jack’s Lane in Maughold, Laxey Promenade, Shore Road at Rushen and Crosby Top Road.
Crews from Highway Services, DEFA and private contractors worked through Tuesday and Wednesday to clear multiple fallen trees, recover debris and deal with flooding.
Elsewhere, all sailings and flights were cancelled or disrupted, and Police advised people to be cautious when travelling.
The Department of Infrastructure said priority was given to clearing seaborne debris from Douglas and Castletown promenades, allowing both to reopen once conditions eased.
Motorists are still being advised to take care, with windblown debris remaining in places, particularly on rural routes.