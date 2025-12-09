A new amber weather warning has been issued for the Isle of Man this afternoon, with storm-force winds expected to continue affecting the island until 6pm tonight.
The Met Office says severe gales will continue impacting the island, with gusts still reaching around 65mph.
In an update issued at 4pm, forecasters said winds will very gradually ease through the evening, falling to around 45mph by 9pm, with the risk of fallen trees reducing as conditions improve.
The warning covers all areas of the island, with residents urged to take care while travelling and to secure loose outdoor items.
Today’s alert comes as the island emerges from the worst of Storm Bram, which triggered a rare red weather warning for coastal overtopping and storm-force winds.
The storm caused significant disruption across the island, with waves battering coastal roads, multiple Steam Packet sailings cancelled and a number of flights to and from Ronaldsway Airport axed.
A full recap of how Storm Bram developed, including travel disruption, emergency updates and images from across the island, can be found in our dedicated live blog here: https://www.iomtoday.co.im/news/storm-bram-live-updates-as-red-weather-warning-issued-for-the-isle-of-man-859494