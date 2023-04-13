The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Fairly cloudy but bright this morning with a few showers possible, these showers becoming isolated in the afternoon allowing for sunny spells to develop. Strong to near-gale force west winds slowly easing and with top temperatures 10°C.
Outlook
Generally dry and bright on Friday with light winds and temperatures of 11°C.
Dry and bright with sunny spells for Saturday morning, then turning cloudy in the afternoon ahead of light rain in the evening. Light winds and top temperatures around 12°C.
Sunrise: 6:23am
Sunset: 8:16pm