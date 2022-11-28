Bright with some showers possible
Monday 28th November 2022 7:14 am
Reader Gosia Koguc-Batista's photo of sunrise over Douglas Bay ()
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Generally dry and bright with sunny intervals, though there is a risk of a few showers passing over which could include some heavy bursts. Light winds with a top temperature around 10°C.
Dry with sunny spells tomorrow and a light south-easterly wind. Maximum temperature 10°C.
Outlook
Turning cloudier on Wednesday but still remaining dry with a light to moderate wind and top temperature again up to 10°C.
Staying fairly cloudy and largely dry for the rest of the week.
Sunrise: 8:09am Today Sunset: 4:03pm Today
