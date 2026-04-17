A claim has been made for a £125,271 EuroMillions prize on a ticket bought in the Isle of Man, lottery officials have confirmed.
Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said the claim follows a public appeal to locate the winner, who had until September 27 to come forward and collect the six-figure sum.
The ticket matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star in the draw held on Tuesday, March 31 2026.
The winning numbers for that draw were 5, 8, 10, 33 and 38, with Lucky Star numbers 2 and 7.
All major prize claims are subject to a validation process, which includes checks to ensure compliance with the Games Rules and Terms and Conditions, as well as safeguarding the integrity of the lottery.
If the claim is validated, the prize will be paid out at an appointment with one of Allwyn’s winners’ advisers.
Once the prize has been awarded, the winner will be able to decide whether to make their identity and win public.
No details will be released regarding whether the prize was won by an individual or syndicate, or the exact location of the ticket purchase, unless the winner chooses to come forward.
‘What a brilliant win for this lucky player.’
A spokesperson for Allwyn added: ‘Each week, players help generate around £33m for National Lottery-funded projects.
‘With over £53bn raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.
‘From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players’ participation makes a difference every single day.’