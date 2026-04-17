Originally from Rochdale, Kershaw was a mainstay on Radio 1 for 15 years between 1985 and 2000.
He began his media career after studying at Leeds University, initially working in radio promotions in Leeds. He rose to prominence in the 1980s, first appearing on the BBC’s The Old Grey Whistle Test and later presenting coverage of the 1985 Live Aid concert.
Once seen as a potential successor to leading DJ John Peel, his Radio 1 career ended in 2000 when his late-night show was dropped during a schedule overhaul.
He later moved into documentary and reporting work for BBC Radio 4 and Radio 3, travelling widely to cover global music and political stories, including trips to countries such as Iraq, Iran and North Korea.
In the 2000s, Kershaw moved to the Isle of Man and took time away from broadcasting while dealing with personal and legal difficulties.
In January 2008, he was jailed for three months for breaching an order banning him from contacting Juliette Banner from Peel, his former partner and mother of his two children.
Kershaw served 44 days, but was later given a suspended six-month prison sentence for a further breach on the condition he attended anger management, drug and alcohol courses.
However, in 2011 he returned to BBC radio with a new music series linked to BBC One’s ‘Human Planet’.
The show, ‘Music Planet’, saw Kershaw and co-presenter Lucy Duran travel the world to record ‘extraordinary music’ in ‘isolated locations’.