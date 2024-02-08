The Minister for Education, Sport and Culture has said work to repair broken tiles at the National Sports Centre in Douglas cannot be started until the department receives a report from contractors.
Jason Moorhouse, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, enquired how much it would cost to repair the broken tiles at the centre’s swimming pool and the timeline of these repairs during Tuesday’s (January 6) sitting of the House of Keys.
Julie Edge responded: ‘The department is currently awaiting the outcome of a report into this matter.
‘This report follows a survey and analysis that has been carried out in order to understand the root of the tiling problem at the main NSC swimming pool.
‘We were first made aware of the problem back in November.
‘Testing got underway on November 15, and the second stage took place at the end of November.
‘It’s a priority for us to keep the NSC facilities running and limit any cancellations as a result of safety concerns.’
Michelle Haywood, MHK for Rushen, asked Ms Edge why the report was taking so long to complete.
Ms Edge replied: ‘I thought you would understand that when there is a project like this, it is carried out by contractors and subcontractors.
‘You also have to get an analysis done on the adhesives used on the tiles.
‘These things take time, but as soon as we get the report we will be in a better position.’