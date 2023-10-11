Three men have denied affray and possessing an offensive weapon.
Brothers Reece James Thompson, aged 27, of Hazel Crescent, Pulrose, and Lewis Keenan Thompson, aged 26, of Farvane Park, Douglas, as well as Brian Paul Wootton, aged 45, of Demesne Road, Douglas, all pleaded not guilty to the allegations.
It is alleged that there was an altercation on August 29 at Demesne Road, which involved the brothers using scaffolding poles and Mr Wootton using a tyre jack.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial, as it was an alleged incident in the street at 10.30am, using weapons.
Reece Thompson was represented in court by Paul Glover and Lewis Thompson by David Clegg.
Mr Wootton was also represented by Mr Glover, who said that he was holding the case papers for David Reynolds who was unavailable.
High Bailiff James Brooks declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will be held on November 9.
Bail continues for all three parties.