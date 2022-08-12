Prizes are awarded for design and for winning the race. Unusually, the podiums for both classes featured the same top three: the ‘Crunniaght’ team of John ‘Dog’ Callister, Juan Callister, Jo Callister and Adam Horne took the top prizes in the race and the design classes with their solidly-built rowing boat. The second prizes went to Leo Cussons’ ‘Two crates of beer’ team while the Joughin Violins and their fiddle-shaped boat took third in both classes.