A local mental health charity is calling on the Isle of Man’s sporting community to step up and learn how to save lives.
Isle Stand Up to Suicide (ISUTS), founded by mental health professionals Paula Dunlop and Ali Vondy, is urging coaches, athletes, and sports club leaders to take part in its free suicide prevention training.
And thanks to a grant from the Marg McGee Community Fund, 30 places are now available for sportspeople across the island.
The training, known as QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer – can be completed in just three hours, but teaches skills that could last a lifetime.
‘Just like CPR or the Heimlich manoeuvre, QPR is something everyone can learn,’ said a spokesperson for the charity.
‘It can help you recognise the warning signs of someone in crisis, how to talk to them, and how to direct them to help.’
The charity has set its sights on the island’s sporting community, with coaches often best placed to spot signs of distress, particularly in young men, the group statistically most at risk of suicide.
‘Athletes are admired for their strength and stamina, but many struggle with mental health under the surface,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We want to equip the people around them with the tools to ask difficult questions, listen, and act.’
ISUTS was launched in October 2023 following a worrying rise in suicide in the Isle of Man, particularly in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
The Isle of Man was one of the the only parts of the British Isles to record an increase in suicide rates during the pandemic.
‘Our suicide rate jumped to 22 people per 85,000 population, compared to the UK average of 11 per 100,000,’ said the charity.
‘We knew something had to change.’
ISUTS offers a freephone helpline from 2pm-10pm daily, along with short-term counselling and crisis support.
The volunteer-run service fills a vital gap in existing provision and aims to reduce stigma around suicide.
Early efforts focused on community outreach and training volunteers in QPR - but the charity’s current campaign is now tackling the island’s sporting sector head-on.
Athletes may be strong on the pitch, but the pressures of competition, training and public scrutiny can leave many feeling isolated or overwhelmed.
A 2019 study found around 35% of elite athletes experience mental health concerns, with burn-out, anxiety and depression topping the list.
Beyond sports and the general public, ISUTS has also begun supporting the farming community, where loneliness and a lack of understanding around mental health present major challenges.
‘Whether you’re a coach, a teammate, or a friend – learning how to spot the signs and start that conversation could make all the difference,’ the spokesperson said.
‘We want more people on the Isle of Man to say a big “yes” to saving a life.’
Anyone interested in taking part in QPR training can contact the charity directly at [email protected].
If you are in a suicidal crisis, call 803040.