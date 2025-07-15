‘The Art of a Lie’ by Laura Shepherd-Robinson
Hardback, Mantle, £18.99
London, 1749. Following the murder of her husband in a violent street robbery, Hannah Cole is struggling to keep her head above water.
The Punchbowl and Pineapple, her confectionary shop on Piccadilly, is barely turning a profit, and her suppliers are conspiring to put her out of business.
Surprisingly, her husband has left behind a secret stash of cash. But the windfall leads to rumours, speculation and potentially danger, from the most unexpected sources.
Follow the twists and turns, the ice-creams and delights through this twisting historical thriller.
Limited Signed Independent Bookshop edition available whilst stocks last.
‘The Elopement’ by Gill Hornby
Hardback, Century, £18.99
From the author of hit BBC TV series Miss Austen comes this cracking historical romance.
It’s 1820, Mary Dorothea Knatchbull lives with her widowed father, Sir Edward - a strict principled Christian man. But when her father marries Miss Fanny Knight of Godmersham Park, Mary’s life is suddenly changed.
Fanny’s sisters soon become Mary’s first friends. Her brothers are not only amusing, but handsome and charming.
As Mary Dorothea starts to bloom, she falls deeply in love with Mr Knight, and they decide to marry. Who would dare stop them?
Limited Signed Independent Bookshop edition available whilst stocks last.