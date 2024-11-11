A business has announced it will close at the end of the week after more than four decades serving the Isle of Man.
Mac’s Builders Merchants will shut the yard for the final time after the firm’s owners made the decision to retire.
But the family-owned business in St John’s has confirmed that it has struck a deal in principle with an unnamed third party to take over operations at Mac’s St John’s headquarters and its Mill Road branch in Peel.
Founded in 1980 by Mac Quine, the business has its roots in the Quine family’s century-long history of trading in St John’s.
Originally, Mac, who also co-owned Quine Brothers Builders Ltd, began selling construction materials to local builders after ill health forced him to retire from physical labour.
As demand grew, Mac expanded his services, evolving the small operation into the fully-fledged builders' merchant it is today.
On social media, Mac’s Builders Merchants thanked its ‘fantastic staff and customers for their hard work and loyalty over the last 44 years’, emphasising that the company deeply appreciates the community’s longstanding support.
It read: ‘Due to the owners wishing to retire, we will be closing on the Friday, November 15.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our fantastic staff and customers for their hard work and loyalty over the last 44 years.
‘We can also confirm that an agreement in principle has been reached with a 3rd party who intends to continue trading from our sites and would hope that this process will be as seamless as possible.
‘Watch this space for further announcements.’
The new ownership is yet to be formally announced.
Many people and businesses have taken to social media to thank Mac’s Builders Merchants for it’s years of service.
Island Aggregates LTD, supplier of construction materials, commented: ‘Thank you for all your valued business over the decades and wishing you a long and happy retirement.
‘Best of luck to the new operator too. Looking forward to seeing how the next chapter unfolds.’