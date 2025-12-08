A Manx food and craft business has launched a new key ring featuring its original character, Kipper the Manx Cat. Victory Farm Kitchen, which began as a small family project, first introduced Kipper as the face of its early handmade chocolate bars and has now extended the character into a collectible item.
The key ring is based on a real ginger farm cat living at Victory Farm and depicts the tailless Manx cat, regarded as one of the island’s most recognisable symbols. It has been produced with Douglas-based firm Fidget Factory, which provided 3D printing, design and small-batch manufacturing for the project.
Victory Farm Kitchen said choosing a local producer allowed the work to be developed and completed on island.
Head Landgirl Tracy Kinrade said: ‘We wanted to create something unique that really encompassed a traditional Manx icon and give it a new spin. Kipper is based on our own ginger farm cat, and seeing him turned into something people can carry with them has been really special.’
Jacob Brand, of Fidget Factory, said: ‘Kipper is a strong, recognisable character, and 3D printing allowed us to capture his personality while producing a practical, well-made product.’
The key ring was sold at the Mountain View Innovation Centre’s two-day Christmas Market, priced at £4.50. It is being released in limited numbers.
Victory Farm Kitchen, which trades at markets across the island, has expanded its range in recent years to include confectionery inspired by Manx folklore, landmarks and rural traditions. Its themed sweet packs, featuring figures such as the Moddey Dhoo and the Buggane, have proved popular with residents and visitors, while the business has also completed bespoke commissions for local events and retailers.
Alongside confectionery, the company produces fudge based on family recipes, hedgerow vinegars made with locally sourced fruit and botanical soaps under its sister brand Victory Farm Soap Co.