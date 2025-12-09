A government department says it is moving forward with plans to develop a series of waste management projects at the Turkeylands site near Ronaldsway Airport.
The Department for Infrastructure (DoI) says the schemes form part of a long-term strategy to improve the island’s waste disposal facilities.
According to the department, the projects aim to provide sustainable and environmentally compliant waste solutions while modernising existing facilities.
The DoI says it expects to submit several planning applications in the coming months, each covering different elements of the redevelopment.
One key component, the Strategic Waste Landfill Facility, would see three existing lined landfill cells repurposed.
These cells are currently used to store incinerator bottom ash but would be adapted to form part of the island’s long-term waste management capacity.
Plans also include replacing the site’s welfare facilities and weighbridge, and submitting a demolition order for former block plant buildings on the site.
In addition, the department says it intends to develop a covered storage area for asphalt waste containing coal tar (AWCCT), along with a temporary treatment area for this material. AWCCT is found in many of the island’s older roads, and resurfacing generates waste that requires specialised handling.
The DoI says it plans to lodge a planning application for the temporary AWCCT treatment facility before Christmas. The proposed treatment process would allow road planings containing coal tar to be hydraulically stabilised with cement, enabling the material to be safely reused in future road schemes.
To support public awareness and engagement, details of the proposals are on display this week at the Malew Commissioners’ offices in Ballasalla.
The exhibition includes a poster, handouts outlining the planned works, and feedback forms for residents to submit their views. The information will remain available until Monday, December 15.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK commented: ‘We recognise the importance of engaging with the local community and being clear that these proposals are subject to the planning process.
‘The display at Malew Commissioners’ offices is an opportunity for residents to understand the scope of the projects and share their views.’
Alongside the forthcoming planning submissions, the Department has also issued a Request for Information (RfI) through the Government’s procurement portal, aimed at identifying contractors with the expertise to design and construct the new strategic waste landfill facility.
The DoI emphasises that the market-testing exercise does not imply that planning permission will automatically be granted, and all proposals will proceed through the statutory planning process as required.
‘The Request for Information will help us identify experienced contractors should the proposals proceed, but this does not mean planning approval is a foregone conclusion,’ Dr Haywood added.
The strategic waste landfill facility will deal with elements such as gypsum/plasterboard, insulation rockwool, non-hazardous soil and stones, incinerator bottom ash, dredged sediment, asbestos waste and much more.
Department staff have already met with local Members of the House of Keys and Malew Commissioners to outline the proposals and answer initial questions, while those within the DoI say that public engagement will continue to play an important role as the plans develop.