An anti-vaccine campaigner and his wife face being evicted from their home in Ramsey.
A high court claim for possession has been issued against Courtenay Heading and his wife Judith.
It has been lodged by the landlord and owners of Richmond House on Richmond Road who intend to sell the property.
The Headings were served with a notice to quit towards the end of December, and were given three months, until March 31 this year, to vacate the premises.
But they have refused to do so, although they have continued to pay the rent.
During the term of the lease, the rent increased to £1,325 a month including rates.
The landlords gave advance notice in May 2024 that there would be no further extension of the lease beyond August 2025.
They are seeking an order in the high court for possession of the property and ‘mesne’ profits continuing at a daily rate of £44.38 until Mr and Mrs Heading have moved out.
Mesne profits compensate property owners for unlawful occupation.
A case management hearing in the high court has been listed for July 8.
The Headings have been warned that if they fail turn up at court their home may be at risk of being repossessed in their absence.
If a possession order is granted by the court, it can be enforced by the Coroner if the occupants don’t voluntarily move out.
Justice for Jabbed campaigner Mr Heading was contacted for a comment but in a response accused Isle of Man Today and one of its reporters of being complicit in a Covid ‘fraud’.