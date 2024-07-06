Hundreds of homes in Douglas have been left with no water or low pressure following a burst water main.
The main at the bottom of Johnny Watterson’s Lane is also causing traffic problems as workers try to deal with the problem.
Manx Utilities has posted on Facebook explaining the issues many households are facing.
The post says: ‘We have a burst water main at the bottom of Johnny Watterson's Lane that will be disrupting supplies in the Tromode, Braddan, Strang and Farmhill/Saddlestone/Anagh Coar area.
‘Our engineers are on site and working to restore supplies as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.’
Isle of Man Constabulary has also posted on Facebook to warn motorists about delays in the area caused by the burst main.
The force says: ‘There is currently a burst water main on Jonny Watterson’s Lane which is causing issues with traffic flow in the area. Please find an alternative route.’
No time has been predicted for when the issue may be sorted.