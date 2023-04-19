Two bus access open days have been held to help users with disabilities gain familiarity the buses.
The initiative, organised by Sight Matters with Bus Vannin, meant that people could familiarise themselves with the buses in a safe and accessible environment.
Cathryn Bradley, chief executive officer of Sight Matters, said: ‘We had our members attend, Dawn Kinnish MLC, and member of the Department of Infrastructure, police officers PC Lou Kennaugh and Sgt Ian Harrison, Lucy Buxton from the Deaf Society who also leads for the island on the sunflower lanyard scheme and members of the public who use public transport.
‘Matty Shaw from Bus Vannin was excellent and everyone spoke very highly of him and his approach.
‘Interestingly, much of the feedback was not specifically about the buses themselves but around wider accessibility issues such as accessible timetables, having to flag buses down, not knowing which bus is approaching, bus stops and problems with access at them, audio announcements and the screens on the buses showing which stop not working.
‘Matty listened to all issues raised and is taking them back to the company to seek potential resolutions.
‘It was not just a one way street though as Matty was able to explain some of the difficulties and challenges they have as bus drivers.
She added: ‘We are optimistic that these drop in sessions and the positive dialogue we had with Mrs Kinnish will see changes to the terms of reference for the Bus Vannin Steering Group and wider accessibility for access to public transport will be considered.’