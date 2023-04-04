Two bus accessibility open days will be held next week.
Organised by local charity Sight Matters and Bus Vannin, the aim is for attendees to explore a single-deck and a double-deck bus in a safe and accessible environment.
The open days will take place April 12 and April 19 from 10am to 3pm at the charity’s site, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan.
Cathryn Bradley, chief executive officer of Sight Matters said: ‘This is to help those that wish to access public transport build their confidence, whether they have a visual impairment and need orientation, a child who will be getting the school bus, someone with a neuro-divergent condition who would find familiarisation beneficial or an older person who is wanting to make best use of their bus pass.
‘Bus Vannin and Sight Matters staff will be present to offer help and assistance.’
In the sessions, attendees can be guided onto the bus, advised of how payments are taken, where the driver sits, where the accessible seats are, and how to stop a bus.
Ms Bradley added: ‘It would be particularly helpful if those who use the buses, or do not use the buses, are able to attend and share their experiences or explain why they cannot use the service.
‘Passenger feedback is invaluable.’
’The issue of confidence and orientation was raised and Bus Vannin suggested they bring a single and double decker bus to Corrin Court to allow members to familiarise themselves with the environment.
She added: ‘Accessing timetables and having to flag a bus down are some of the most significant barriers to accessing public transport for individuals with a visual impairment.
‘Bus Vannin met with us to discuss these issues and seek solutions, both of which are being worked on.
‘Timetables in particular are difficult but the team that met us listened to what was required to improve accessibility.’
Typically, many with a visual impairment cannot drive, so access to public transport can be vital.
Ms Bradley said: ‘Those with a visual or other sensory impairment or any other hidden disability are often not considered when accessibility is an identified issue, physical accessibility is often the primary focus.’
A spokesperson for the DoI said: ‘The sessions are designed to give people the confidence to try using public transport. It’s hoped that, through this experience, they’ll feel increasingly comfortable using the bus on a regular basis.’