TT organisers have released a revised schedule for Sunday.
It will now be another afternoon of qualifying, with the day’s scheduled six-lap Superbike race postponed until later in the week.
On Sunday, the Mountain Road will close as planned at 11.30am with the rest of the course shutting at 12.30pm.
The Superbike/Superstock class will be out first at 1.30pm after only getting a lap or so in on Saturday before the weather closed in.
The sidecars will then follow at 2.15pm before the Supersport and Supertwin machines take to the course at 3pm.
All classes will then have another opportunity to take to the course later in the afternoon before roads open no later than 6.30pm.
The forecast is for rain at first tomorrow (Sunday), but forecasters at the Met Office in Ronaldsway say it will clear to become mainly dry mid-late morning with sunny spells developing.
There will be only a small risk of a shower the remainder of the day in fresh to strong southwest winds which will ease moderate for a time in the afternoon, before increasing a fresh to strong north-westerly in the evening.
A revised race schedule for Monday will be released in due course.
It is expected to include the Superbike TT and first Supersport and Sidecar races of the week.
Revised schedule: Sunday, June 1
11.30am Mountain Road closes
12.30pm All roads closed
1.30pm Superbike/Superstock qualifying
2.15pm Sidecars qualifying
3pm Supersport/Supertwin qualifying
3.45pm Superbike/Superstock qualifying
4.15pm Sidecars qualifying
4.45pm Supersport/Supertwin qualifying
Roads open no later than 6.30pm