A former Isle of Man bus has returned to the island to become the latest addition to the ever-growing collection at the Jurby Transport Museum.
The 2004 Transport Transbus Tident No.12 was in service on-island until 2014 when it was purchased by Aintree Coachline.
It will be on display when the Jurby Transport Museum opens for the season on Sunday, April 9.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘Naturally we have a vested interest in the island’s transportation and the importance it has in our shared history.
‘We were happy to provide support, providing free passage of the bus on the Ben-my-Chree.
‘We have a long-standing relationship with the Transport Museum and we are always happy to support and promote establishments such as these which bring value to our community.’
Barry Edwards, chairman of Manx Transport Trust added: ‘The Trust records its sincere thanks to the Steam Packet for its generous assistance with bringing the bus back home. It is with great pleasure that we accept this very kind donation from Aintree Coachline, and on behalf of the Trust, I extend my sincere thanks to John Cherry and his team at Aintree.
‘It is a sign of the times that a 19-year-old bus is entering preservation.
‘Its addition to the fleet at Jurby will provide another type for the display and it will in due course be used on the Museum vintage vehicle running days. The vehicle will offer full wheelchair access, thus improving our offer to wheelchair users. Most areas of the Museum are wheelchair friendly and disabled toilets are provided.’
The bus joins a large collection of vintage vehicles at Jurby that includes cars, motorcycles, cycles, lorries, trams and a wide selection of buses. The museum will be open on Sundays from April 9 until the end of September, 11am until 4pm. Admission is free.