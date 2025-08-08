A Ballasalla teenager caught driving without insurance, tax, or a valid licence has been sentenced to 100 hours’ community service.
Harry Garret, of Balthane Square, appeared before magistrates admitting the three offences and also had his licence endorsed with five points.
The court heard that the 17-year-old was spoken to by police on April 6, at 12.25am, while he was driving a Ford Fiesta on Peel Road in Douglas.
Checks showed he had no full driving licence, the vehicle tax had expired in November 2024, and he was uninsured.
Duty advocate Peter Taylor said that the defendant had no income so any fine would fall on his parents to pay.