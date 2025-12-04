The Legislative Council has voted to introduce new safeguards and protections to a clause in the Local Government Amendment Bill that some had considered controversial.
Clause Five would originally have allowed the Department of Infrastructure to impose any function to local authorities, but now, local authorities must be consulted before any such changes are made, and the clause will undergo a review after three years.
It’s also included a provision for financial impact reports which should show how functions will affect the local authority’s budget.
The clause will also not be in force with immediate effect – the Department of Infrastructure will have to make an ‘appointed day order’ if it needs to use clause five.
In October, representatives from 16 local authorities called for the clause to be removed completely.