The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) will close the Douglas Promenade Walkway Christmas parking from 4pm today (Friday) as an amber weather warning comes into force later this evening.
In a statement, the DoI said the area will remain shut until 10am on Saturday, adding: ‘Due to the Amber Weather Warning, the Department will close the Douglas Promenade Walkway Christmas parking today at 4:00 PM. We plan to reopen the area for vehicles at 10am on Saturday.
‘Forecasted winds of up to 60 mph and possible overtopping pose a risk if cars remain overnight. Please ensure your vehicle is not parked on the walkway during the closure.’
The warning, issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, highlights the risk of gusty southeast gales and increased wave heights along the island’s coasts.
Promenades in Rushen, Castletown, Laxey, Ramsey and parts of Douglas are expected to see moderate overtopping and debris, particularly around high tide at 11.35pm.
Forecaster Stephanie Clayton said: ‘Gusty gale force southeast winds will increase wave heights this afternoon and evening, leading to the moderate overtopping of waves and a risk of significant debris in exposed areas around the time of high tide later this evening.’
The amber alert runs from 9.30pm tonight until 1.30am tomorrow, and the public is advised to avoid exposed coastal areas during this period.