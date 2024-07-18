The bus service between Port Erin and the Sound has been ditched due to failing to bring in enough revenue.
Speaking during this week’s Tynwald sitting, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall confirmed the No 28 service was not operating this year, explaining it was a tourist offering and not a core part of the bus network.
He was responding to a question from the Member for Rushen and House of Keys Speaker Juan Watterson asked why the number 28 bus service no longer runs to Cregneash and what legal powers he is relying on for the decision?
Mr Crookall said: ‘This route is not part of the core bus network and was previously operated as a tourist offering for a limited period during the summer.
‘From analysing previous years’ operation it is clear revenue gain from the service does not make the route financially viable to operate. With demanding budgetary targets this year the department has taken the decision not to operate this service.’
He was then asked whether impact assessments had been carried out with users and stakeholders, such as Manx National Heritage, Rushen Heritage Trust or the Sound Café before such a decision was made.
Mr Crookall confirmed discussions had taken place with interested parties towards the end of 2023 and, despite the best efforts of those involved, ‘no funding had been forthcoming’.
In 2019 on a six-day service there were 3,202 passengers compared to 2023 week-days only service where only 929 passengers travelled. In both years only 28% paid while the rest used prepaid or concessionary cards.
Mr Watterson said that one of Rushen Heritage Trust’s most frequently asked questions was where they could get the bus to the Sound. He said it was one of Visit Isle of Man’s most pictured and advertised attractions.
But Mr Crookall said work had been carried out on trying to fund the service but ‘the figures just don’t stack up’. He did say he hoped that following the latest bus review some kind of service could be provided for the area.
He went on to explain the daily cost of the service is £220 while the daily take home was only £33. He did concede there would be some loss for the likes of Manx National Heritage due to having no bus service which is ‘undeniable’ and hoped some kind of service could be provided next year after the bus review.