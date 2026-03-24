Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has confirmed that Unite the Union is expected to hold another ballot of its members amid the ongoing dispute with Bus Vannin drivers.
Speaking in the House of Keys on Tuesday, Mr Crookall said the timing of the ballot would be a matter for the union but indicated it is likely to take place soon.
He said: ‘Both sides, I think, are trying their hardest to try and sort this out, with the help of MERS in the middle… with regards to the ballot that will be up to the union, I think, when they want to hold that, and I'm sure it will be fairly soon.’
The dispute, which centres on pay and changes to terms and conditions, has already led to significant disruption to services.
A fifth round of industrial action is scheduled to begin on Friday, following a fourth round which ran over the weekend and into Monday. Normal services resumed on Tuesday.
Talks between the Department of Infrastructure and union representatives, supported by the Manx Industrial Relations Service, are ongoing, although both sides remain ‘a considerable way apart’.
A government spokesperson said earlier this week that the situation has seen little progress since last week.
The disagreement involves Unite members and focuses largely on proposed changes to working arrangements, including a move from weekly to monthly pay.
While drivers received a three per cent pay rise earlier this year, the Government says a revised offer would amount to an overall increase of around seven per cent in 2026.
Mr Crookall has previously stressed the dispute is ‘not strictly about pay’, but about modernising contracts to improve operational efficiency.
Industrial action first began with a 10-day walkout in February and further strike dates are planned from March 27 to 31.
Despite the ongoing tensions, the minister said he remains hopeful a resolution can be reached and does not expect the dispute to continue into the Easter period or TT.