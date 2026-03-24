The Northern Civic Amenity Site is expected to reopen in mid to late April 2026 following a changeover between operators, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has confirmed.
Manx Rock Ltd, one of the island’s leading private road surface treatment contractors, has been appointed as the new operator following a competitive bidding process.
The company serves both public and private sectors and will take over from Ramsey Commissioners, who previously managed the site.
The Department of Infrastructure is consulting with northern local authorities on the governance of the facility, with a preferred structure being a joint board.
Local authorities have now been advised of their expected contributions, with Minister Crookall telling the Keys that the cost increase is expected to be ‘something along the lines of 20%”’
The Ramsey-operated site cost £432,000 in 2024, according to audited accounts, and the final 2026 cost will depend on waste volumes and types due to variable elements within the contract.
Minister Crookall said the increase reflects ‘cost inflation and the improved services that we will be building into the offer, including an operational reuse centre’.
Residents in the north will face around one month without access to the Ramsey site.
During this period, the public may use other amenity sites, hold materials until the new site opens, or contact a local waste contractor.
Minister Crookall acknowledged the temporary closure would cause ‘frustration for those in the north’ but said the Government would work to make the transition as smooth as possible.
The future of the Northern Civic Amenity Site has been uncertain for the past two years after Bride Commissioners withdrew from the joint committee in April 2024, citing excessive contributions to running costs.
Their departure left a £67,000 funding gap, which the Department of Infrastructure covered while the tender process was completed.