Mannin Music Shop, based on Market Street, said it’s ‘been thinking about doing this for a couple of years’ as they ‘really want to provide more accessible live music in Peel.’
However, in a post, they’ve said it ‘hopes the Town Hall can resolve their issues and communicate with us, so that we can get the necessary licences and permissions that are needed within the next week, so we can ensure that the stage is ready for TT weeks.’
The comments come amid ongoing tensions within Peel Town Commissioners, following a dispute over whether a vote on the beach stage took place at the February 19 board meeting.
The Clerk, Derek Sewell, and some commissioners maintain that no vote occurred, while Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper, and Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, who attended the meeting, has confirmed a vote was held, twice.
Former Peel commissioner and MHK Hazel Hannan has also backed these claims, describing the situation as indicative of wider systemic issues within local authorities.
The dispute forms part of a broader row with Commissioner Katryna Baptist, who has raised concerns over governance, transparency, and accountability.
In a social media video, Mrs Baptist claimed that official minutes were often inaccurate or incomplete, conflicts of interest were overlooked, and opportunities to correct records were limited.
She cited the beach stage vote as an example, saying a ‘six in favour, one against’ outcome was not reflected in the minutes.
Peel Town Commissioners have strongly rejected the claims in a statement, describing them as ‘inaccurate and do not reflect the views of the Board.’
The authority stressed that minutes are maintained and published in line with the Local Government Act 1985, and that any legitimate concerns can be raised through formal procedures.
Mrs Baptist has since been removed from several committee roles, including her position on the event lead member committee and as youth representative, following what the board described as ‘continual inappropriate disruptive behaviour.’
An internal investigation into her latest comments is now underway.
Mannin Music Shop’s post added: ‘We approached the Commissioners (Katryna and Stuart - i.e. the events committee), and they loved the idea, and have worked really hard to get it off the ground.
‘As Peel residents, and business owners, we just want what's best for Peel, whether our business benefits or not.
‘A beach stage will provide free, quality entertainment for Peel residents, and will also attract more people to Peel.
‘We have tons of great plans for the stage, and there are lots of people excited about it!’