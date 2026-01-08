Onchan Commissioners is increasing charges across its refuse service for domestic and commercial customers in the next financial year.
It was debated at its recent public meeting, where it was agreed that some services were running at a loss and money needed to be ‘recuperated’.
The commissioners were told the ‘additional bin’ service is used by roughly 60 households in the village and is optional.
For an additional 120 litre bin residents will be charged £72, which is a £12 increase on the previous two years.
Those with an additional 240 or 360 litre bin will be charged £144 and £216 respectively.
It was confirmed by Clerk Ross Philips that these charges include the provision of the bin as well as the collection, disposal and administration of the service.
Story by Emma Draper, LDR Reporter.