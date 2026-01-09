The Isle of Man’s Cyber Security Centre (CSC) has issued a detailed reminder on how to change your email provider.
The reminder comes ahead of the January 20 deadline for Manx.net email users to change their email address, or pay a subscription fee to keep using either their @manx.net, @isleofman.com or @isleofman.org addresses.
Since October 21 2025, islanders who wished to continue using those email addresses were required to register for a paid plan - £65 per year (discounted from £79) or £6.50 per month (discounted from £7.50).
Manx Telecom, which has provided the Manx.net email service free of charge for more than 25 years, said the decision was necessary to ensure the continued reliability of the service under specialist management.
Registration for the paid plan remains open until Tuesday January 20 - alternatively, users can change their address accordingly.
A spokesperson from the Cyber Security Centre commented: ‘There may be many reasons why you may wish to consider changing your email provider and we understand this can be stressful and somewhat daunting.
‘The CSC has produced this advisory to assist you in considering security when closing or changing an email account.
‘Individual email providers will provide more detailed step-by-step instructions for the technical steps involved. We would advise you to always consult the current advice from your email provider and the provider of any new account.’
Changing an email address can raise concerns about losing access to online accounts, but the guidance states that users do not need to update every service they have ever signed up for.
Instead, experts recommend prioritising essential accounts, such as those linked to banking, shopping, employment and personal identity, while allowing older, unused subscriptions to lapse.
The advice also outlines a series of steps designed to help users transition safely to a new email account.
The first step is creating a new account with a reputable provider, using a strong, unique password and enabling multi-factor authentication. Security specialists advise avoiding personal details in the email address itself and recommend the use of password managers to reduce the risk of reused credentials.
Users are also encouraged to check whether their existing email address has appeared in known data breaches, which can indicate a higher likelihood of phishing attempts and scam messages.
Identifying where an old email address is in use is another key step. This can be done by searching existing inboxes for account-related messages, checking saved login details in browsers, or using password reset features on websites to confirm linked addresses.
Once identified, priority accounts - such as financial services, social media, shopping platforms and work-related systems - should be updated first. Guidance also recommends checking recovery email settings and temporarily enabling email forwarding during the transition period.
Alongside the transition away from Manx.net, Manx Telecom and the Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (OCSIA) have warned islanders to remain alert to online scams and phishing attempts related to the change.