Bus Vannin says it is expecting further disruption to services this weekend after revealing there are staffing issues.
The company has apologised for the cancellations last weekend which saw a number of routes unavailable.
Bus Vannin says there are several vacancies while there are also a ‘number of long-term absentees’. The company sometimes relies on casual drivers but not enough were available at the weekend.
The services which were cancelled as a result of ‘operational constraints’ included popular routes such as Port Erin to Lord Street, Douglas to Ramsey, Peel to Lord Street and Ballachrink to Port Erin.
In a statement, Bus Vannin said: ‘We would like to apologise for the disruption to services last weekend. From a timetable of 489 services scheduled to run over the two days, 19 were unable to be operated on Saturday and four on Sunday.
‘We are expecting difficulties in fulfilling some services and details will be posted on this page when plans are in place for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If a service is highlighted as being at risk and then can be covered, further updates will be posted.’
The company went on to explain what the problem which is around staffing the routes.
It explained: ‘The bus timetable needs drivers to work overtime, particularly at weekends. Last weekend it was not possible to secure enough drivers to run the full service.
‘There are currently 10 full-time vacancies from a full establishment of 92 - plus a number of long-term absentees - and a recruitment process is underway.
‘Bus Vannin can also ask its casual drivers to provide cover, but last weekend it was not possible to fulfil all of the duties.
‘Overtime is optional and many staff have continued to work additional hours to support the service in recent weeks – from driving colleagues to office staff. A driver’s hours must also be kept within daily and weekly agreed limits for safety reasons.
‘Due to current rostering agreements it can be less than 24 hours before a service is due to run when it becomes clear it cannot be filled.’
However, Bus Vannin denied any staff walked out or that fulltime drivers undertook private work.
Rumours circulated on social media that the buses were being used to transport tourists in the form of private hire, but Isle of Man Transport have since confirmed that this was not the case.
It said: ‘Reports this week of up to 13 staff walking out are inaccurate. There was also some concern raised around drivers undertaking private hire work – three longstanding bookings were honoured and driven by office-based staff, not regular bus drivers.’
Customers are encouraged to use findmybus.im to track buses and gauge arrival times. Alternatively, help is available by calling the Welcome Centre on 686801.
To find out more about becoming a bus driver and how to apply for one of the vacant positions, visit gov.im/jobs