Bus Vannin has announced a series of route diversions and temporary road closures as Storm Bram brings severe weather conditions to the island today.
The key disruptions will take place between 1pm and 4pm, coinciding with the red weather warning period of the strongest winds and coastal overtopping.
Queens Promenade in Douglas will be closed between Summer Hill and Port Jack from 1pm to 4pm.
During this time, all departures from Victoria Street Stand G between 12:59pm and 3:39pm will divert from Queens Promenade via Summer Hill to Central Onchan.
Services 1 and 12A will also divert from Avondale Road via Main Road, Onchan and Summer Hill before rejoining Queens Promenade.
Service 2 departures from Ballachrink at 1:18pm, 2:16pm and 3:18pm will divert from Sunningdale to Royal Avenue, the Manx Arms and Summer Hill before heading to Queens Promenade.
Further south, Shore Road in Gansey will close from 1pm to 4pm.
As a result, Service 12A journeys from Douglas at 1:10pm, 2:10pm and 3:10pm will divert from Ballakeighan via Ballabeg, Colby and Church Road to Port St Mary. Service 11A departures from Port Erin at 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm will operate the same diversion in reverse. The afternoon Service 62 from Castle Rushen will also follow this route.
In the north of the island, Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey will be closed during the same period.
Service 5 departures from Ramsey Bus Station at 1:35pm and 2:35pm will divert from Stone Bridge via Bowring Road, Jurby Road and Richmond Road to the Cottage Hospital stop.
Bus Vannin has warned that all closures and diversions remain subject to change as conditions evolve throughout the afternoon.
Passengers are advised to monitor official updates during the day.