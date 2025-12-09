As a result, Service 12A journeys from Douglas at 1:10pm, 2:10pm and 3:10pm will divert from Ballakeighan via Ballabeg, Colby and Church Road to Port St Mary. Service 11A departures from Port Erin at 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm will operate the same diversion in reverse. The afternoon Service 62 from Castle Rushen will also follow this route.