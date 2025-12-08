The Met Office has issued a red coastal overtopping warning for Tuesday afternoon, a level of alert rarely used on the Isle of Man, as severe gales and high tides are expected to cause significant disruption along southern and eastern coastlines.
The warning is in force from 1pm to 4pm on Tuesday, December 9, coinciding with the afternoon high tide at around 2.30pm.
Forecasters say south to south-southwesterly gales, strengthening to severe gale force, will combine with the high tide to produce major volumes of water and debris overtopping exposed areas.
The locations expected to be worst affected include Castletown promenades, Shore Road, Rushen and the Northern end of Douglas Promenade.
Ramsey and Laxey promenades are also likely to experience overtopping, though at a lower severity, in the yellow to amber range.
Alongside the red warning, a yellow warning for severe gales has been issued.
Winds will reach severe gale force for several hours early in the afternoon before remaining at gale force for the rest of the day.
With ground already saturated from persistent overnight rain, authorities warn that falling trees, surface water and travel disruption are possible.
The Met Office has also issued an inner harbour flooding advisory, noting that forecast levels are just below the yellow warning threshold.
However, the combination of strong winds, a large tidal surge and the high tide means minor flooding in inner harbours remains possible, and forecasters will reassess conditions after this afternoon’s tide.
Residents in affected coastal areas are being urged to take precautions, avoid exposed promenades during the warning period and follow any police or local authority advice.
Overnight tonight there’s a 10-hour amber weather alert for heavy rain, with forecasters warning of difficult conditions across the island from midnight tonight.
The amber warning, issued by Ronaldsway forecaster David Britton, will remain in place from midnight to 10am on Tuesday, December 9.