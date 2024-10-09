Bus Vannin has been forced to reduce the Sunday services to the south over a continuing workforce crisis.
The company is blaming a shortage of drivers for the cancellation of multiple bus services over the last few weeks.
It says the full service requires a total of 92 drivers but there are currently 10 vacancies for full-time drivers and this week eight were off work because of illness.
There has been some respite over the last couple of days with services running normally but the routes have been plagued by cancellations and disruption on an almost daily basis for weeks.
Now, Bus Vannin has taken a decision to reduce Sunday services in the south of the island on a temporary basis.
The company said: ‘Challenges remain while we continue to work through the recruitment of new staff and support the return to work of those currently absent we hope the upward trend continues.
‘We are aware that late changes may still affect our ability to cover, especially as we approach busier times towards the weekend. Peak hours and school travel will continue to be our priority.
‘As a temporary measure, and in conjunction with key stakeholders, we will be reducing service levels on a Sunday – the main change being that the frequency on our South routes will reduce to half hourly.
‘Once again we would like to thank the travelling public for their continued patience and support, as well as our team of drivers and supervisors who continue to work above and beyond during this challenging period.’
Last week, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall admitted he doesn’t know how long the current disruption to bus services could continue.
Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher tabled a Tynwald question to Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall asking what operational issues have resulted in the cancellation of bus services and how long he expected them to last.
In his written reply, Mr Crookall said: ‘It is important to note that the vast majority of services have operated as normal.
‘The operational issue for Bus Vannin is recruitment. Driving staff only need to give two weeks’ notice. The recruitment process and training take considerably longer than this.
‘Low-level loss of service will continue until new recruits become operational. At this point it is not possible to give a date.’
Disruption first hit the headlines in early September when no fewer than 39 services were cancelled in one weekend.
Rumours had circulated on social media that the buses were being used to transport cruise ship passengers.
This was denied by Bus Vannin and Mr Crookall insisted in his Tynwald answer: ‘The cancellation of core bus services is not linked to the fulfilment of private contracts.’
The operator has also denied that the disruption was because of contract issues and overtime rates.