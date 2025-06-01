The Manannan sailing schedule has been brought forward by nine hours due to forecasted heavy winds tomorrow evening.
Tomorrow’s Douglas to Liverpool sailing, which was initially scheduled to depart at 2pm, will now leave at 5am and arrive at roughly 8am.
This means that the later return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas will now depart at 9:15am instead of 6:15pm.
The second sailing to Liverpool on Monday will now leave at 1:45pm, with the second return sailing scheduled for 5:45pm to ensure the boat arrives back on the island before the heavy wind begins.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, and will be in place from 9pm on Monday, June 2 until 4am on Tuesday, June 3.
The Manxman will also see two of its sailings brought forward due to the forecasted weather.
The 8:45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham will now depart at 8:15am, which means the return sailing to Douglas will now leave at 1pm instead of 2:15pm.