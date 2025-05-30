Isle of Man charity St Christopher’s has continued its annual ‘Streetwise’ programme for this year’s TT.
The initiative, which has now been running for 16 years, looks to safeguard children in the island during the week of the Isle of Man TT.
This year, for the second time, the charity will be supporting the wider community further, having expanded Streetwise in 2024 to make the scheme available to all young people enjoying the event.
This continued chapter comes with the full backing of Manx Care, the Isle of Man Constabulary, the Mayor of Douglas and Douglas City Centre Management.
A spokesperson from St Christopher’s commented: ‘Each year there is a vast increase in visitors, over 40,000, who help to create a tremendous atmosphere for all to enjoy with additional events across the island.
‘This can add to peer pressure for young people confronting them with risky choices as large crowds of people are enjoying themselves.
‘St Christopher’s will have a visible base on Douglas promenade in the main hub of the festivities.
‘The area will be a safe space for all young people, where they can have access to fully vetted, trained and experienced staff, who can also liaise with additional agencies to ensure the welfare of those they support.’
The Streetwise team will be easily identifiable, and will base their operations in the area around Douglas promenade as well as outside Bushy’s.
Streetwise will operate daily from Friday, May 30 through to Sunday, June 8 from 6pm until 12am.
Steven Crellin, the new Mayor of Douglas, said: ‘Streetwise is a brilliant community initiative that’s there for our young people when they need it most.
‘It’s had a clear and positive impact on children and families across Douglas and it’s great to see so many local organisations working together to make it happen.
‘As Mayor, I’m proud to support this kind of partnership that puts our community first.’
To contact the team directly if you feel worried or at risk, you can text or call 07624 404512.